Horowhenua District Council closes main office, public toilets, playgrounds

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 17:01

Horowhenua District Council is closing its main office from 5pm today, Monday 23 March, following the government announcement that New Zealand is moving to COVID-19 alert level three and will move to level four within 48 hours.

Council’s public toilets and playground facilities will close by 5pm Wednesday 25 March.

Community centres and pools will now remain closed for at least the next four weeks, while the country is at alert level four. Mayor Bernie Wanden said Council’s priority is the health and safety of the community, and Council would continue to play its part in limiting the potential spread of COVID-19.

"Be assured we have plans in place to continue essential infrastructure and community welfare services, and people can continue to access Council services online and contact Council by telephone and email," he said. Council will continue to take advice from the Ministry of Health, and will keep the community informed of any developments with updates on its website and Facebook page.