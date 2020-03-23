New Zealand COVID-19 response goes to level four - Kapiti Coast

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 17:16

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is urging all members of the community to follow Government instructions as New Zealand moves into alert levels 3 and 4 in the COVID-19 response.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced New Zealand has moved from alert level 2 to level 3 effective immediately, and will move to level 4 by midnight on Wednesday.

This means everyone needs to prepare for self-isolation over the next 48 hours. Schools and all educational facilities close tomorrow, except for the children of essential workers such as health staff. They will be fully closed from midnight Wednesday, along with businesses except essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics, and lifeline utilities.

For more information on the latest steps and the current situation visit covid19.govt.nz. For up-to-date information about our Council’s response to COVID-19 and how this impacts our services and facilities visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/covid19.

"We have been given very clear instructions from the Government and it is important that we adhere to these in a unified way - working together gives us our best chance of protecting lives," Mayor Gurunathan says.

"This lockdown is going to put pressure on many in our community, whether social, economic or both. We need to continue to practice kindness and keep in touch with each other in safe ways."

Mayor Gurunathan says the Council is working to review its operations to allow for a new approach following the decision to move to alert level 4.

"We will have more to say in the coming days but in the first instance we want to reassure you that our essential drinking water supply and waste water services will continue as usual."

Mayor Gurunathan says the Council will provide regular updates as the situation develops.

"Once again, please stick to the rules. Get your neighbour’s phone number, set up a community group chat, get your gear to work from home, cancel social gatherings of any size or shape, prepare to walk around the block while keeping a two-metre distance between you, and keep up to date at covid19.govt.nz ."