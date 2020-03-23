Napier City Council closing doors

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 17:23

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement this afternoon that non-essential services should stop, all Napier City Council’s facilities have been closed to the public from this afternoon for a minimum of four weeks.

This includes the following;

Customer Services Centre

National Aquarium of New Zealand

Napier Aquatic Centre

iSite

Par2 MiniGolf

MTG Hawke’s Bay

Faraday Centre

Napier Municipal Theatre

Napier Conference Centre

McLean Park

Napier Libraries

Bay Skate

Te KÅhungahunga Atawhai (CBD parents’ and caregivers’ room).

There are a number of public services which will also close. These are:

Animal Control shelter

Redclyffe Transfer Station, from midday tomorrow (Tuesday 24 March)

All community halls and all public toilets.

Although closed for face-to-face interaction, many of our services will still be available in other ways.

Residents will still be able to pay their rates, dog registration and parking fees via the Napier City Council website at www.napier.govt.nz and questions can be sent through by email at info@napier.govt.nz or through Facebook.

All kerbside rubbish and recycling collections will continue as normal.

Council has already been preparing to have as many staff as possible working from home, says Neil Taylor, Napier City Council Acting Chief Executive. "Our first priority is the safety of our community and our staff. Council facilities will remain closed until the Government announces that restrictions can be eased back. This is an extraordinary situation and at this stage, we don’t know how long facilities will be closed for. In the meantime, it’s important that we have empathy for each other and act with wisdom. Please heed the Government’s advice. I know our community spirit will see Napier and Hawke's Bay through this unprecedented situation."

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise reiterated his words. "There is no question the next few weeks will be difficult but I believe our community is up to the task. The best thing we can do is follow Government advice, from best hygiene practices to looking out for one another. To echo the Prime Minister’s words, be kind to one another. "

We urge anyone who is unsure about the current situation to follow information about COVID-19 from reliable sources, such as the Government’s website www.covid19.govt.nz