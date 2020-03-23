Napier City Council closing doors

|
[ login or create an account ]
Following the Prime Minister’s announcement this afternoon that non-essential services should stop, all Napier City Council’s facilities have been closed to the public from this afternoon for a minimum of four weeks.
This includes the following;
Customer Services Centre
National Aquarium of New Zealand
Napier Aquatic Centre
iSite
Par2 MiniGolf
MTG Hawke’s Bay
Faraday Centre
Napier Municipal Theatre
Napier Conference Centre
McLean Park
Napier Libraries
Bay Skate
Te KÅhungahunga Atawhai (CBD parents’ and caregivers’ room).
There are a number of public services which will also close. These are:
Animal Control shelter
Redclyffe Transfer Station, from midday tomorrow (Tuesday 24 March)
All community halls and all public toilets.
Although closed for face-to-face interaction, many of our services will still be available in other ways.
Residents will still be able to pay their rates, dog registration and parking fees via the Napier City Council website at www.napier.govt.nz and questions can be sent through by email at info@napier.govt.nz or through Facebook.
All kerbside rubbish and recycling collections will continue as normal.
Council has already been preparing to have as many staff as possible working from home, says Neil Taylor, Napier City Council Acting Chief Executive. "Our first priority is the safety of our community and our staff. Council facilities will remain closed until the Government announces that restrictions can be eased back. This is an extraordinary situation and at this stage, we don’t know how long facilities will be closed for. In the meantime, it’s important that we have empathy for each other and act with wisdom. Please heed the Government’s advice. I know our community spirit will see Napier and Hawke's Bay through this unprecedented situation."
Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise reiterated his words. "There is no question the next few weeks will be difficult but I believe our community is up to the task. The best thing we can do is follow Government advice, from best hygiene practices to looking out for one another. To echo the Prime Minister’s words, be kind to one another. "
We urge anyone who is unsure about the current situation to follow information about COVID-19 from reliable sources, such as the Government’s website www.covid19.govt.nz
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice