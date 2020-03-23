Attempted murder charge in Napier - NZ Police

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 17:55

A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing a woman outside a Napier dairy on Saturday 21 March.

It happened around 11:10am on Ellison Street.

The woman, who was know to the man, suffered stab wounds to her torso and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where she remains stable.

Investigations into what happened are ongoing.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The man is due in Napier District Court tomorrow.