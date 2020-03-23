COVID-19 update 23 March 2020 - Stratford District Council

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 18:16

In response to the Government’s announcement on Monday 23 March 2020 Stratford District Council closed its facilities, including the Stratford Library, Stratford i-SITE, TSB Pool Complex, and Council’s Service Centre.

The Government moved the country to Alert Level 3, and announced that on Wednesday the country would move to Alert Level 4 in response to COVID-19.

Stratford District Council has been preparing its team to work from home where possible with the exception of those who are delivering essential services to the community.

Council continues to focus on delivering its core services such as drinking water, roads and rubbish and we have plans in place to do this.

If you need to talk to us, please get in touch by calling us on 06 765 6099, email to: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz, or via Council’s website, www.stratford.govt.nz

For Council updates visit our website, www.stratford.govt.nz or Council’s Facebook Page.

Please stay safe in these challenging times.