Mayor Boult Responds to COVID-19 alert level announcement

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 18:22

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has called on the community to take a breath, understand the latest announcement and calmly prepare for the four-week lock down period.

"This is a time where humanity and kindness need to come to the fore. The hardest thing of all will be our ability to adapt, but we can and we will," Mr Boult said.

"There are implications for everyone, break down the implications, write a list of your challenges and then work through the solutions with whÄnau, friends and support services."

"All the answers we need to understand this unprecedented time may not be immediately at hand and that is ok. Take seriously the need to network now with neighbours, particularly the vulnerable."

Mr Boult included stranded visitors in that consideration. "Yes, some visitors may need to be locked down in your premises for four weeks. You will need to work through the implications of that with guests and hopefully some have planned for that outcome. If not, start your plan now."

Council’s Emergency Operations Centre will continue to function through the lock down as will Council services, many of which will occur remotely. Other essential and core infrastructure services such as waste and recycling collections will continue as normal with the appropriate safety precautions in place for QLDC staff.

"Much will need to change and adapt in the interim but we will keep you informed at every step. Finally, as the Prime Minister has said, essential services, food, petrol and pharmaceutical supplies will all still be available and there is no shortage in supply," said Mr Boult.