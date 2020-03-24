Rubbish and recycling changes in response to COVID-19 Alert Level 4 - Taupo Council

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 14:13

Kerbside rubbish collection will continue across the TaupÅ District, but there will be no kerbside recycling collection and only bagged rubbish will be accepted at the Broadlands Road landfill and district transfer stations, for the next four weeks.

The changes are due to the Government raising the COVID-19 alert to Level 4 from midnight Wednesday and come into effect from Thursday, 25 March, until further notice.

Green waste, recycling or any other materials will not be accepted at any of our facilities until further notice. All bags will need a council sticker or be in a prepaid yellow bag. No bulk loads will be accepted.

Kerbside rubbish collections will continue to be made on normal collection days and people are asked to stockpile recyclables for future collection where possible.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said these measures would ensure the council was adhering to the Government’s directive and reduce as much risk as possible.

"As our recycling sorting facilities require our staff to be in close contact we have made the decision to stop our recycling service until further notice," he said.

"We understand that this will be an inconvenience for many and apologise for this - but the health of our staff, our community and our country must be our first priority.

"We also ask that anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who is unwell and may have been in contact with a confirmed case to double bag their waste and wait 72 hours before putting out your collection."