Hawke's Bay TB response update

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 14:56

No additional herds have tested positive for infection in the past week

The number of herds under investigation has reduced by one in the past week, with investigations into a herd closed after testing showed no infection

A total of 58,231 animals have been tested since 1 November 2019

35 pre-movement tests completed, a further 25 tests have been allocated to AsureQuality

Cattle or deer over the age of 3 months going to sale, require a clear test within 60 days of movement

For infected herds, two clear, whole herd tests six months apart are required to achieve clear status

COVID-19 RESPONSE

TB testing is an essential service under the all-of-government response classification - OSPRI is working with AsureQuality to manage testing procedures

While OSPRI offices are now closed and staff working from home, dedicated case management of infected herds in the Hawke’s Bay will continue via phone and email

With pest control not considered an essential service, OSPRI is working with pest control operators to close down current ground control operations in Waitara Valley, Tarawera, Opouahi, Tutira, Waipatiki, Willowflat and Mohaka Forest and to develop recovery plans to resume work once the current lockdown ends, including aerial control operations in Te Awahohonu-Ahimanawa and Waitara Valley

OSPRI’s Hawke’s Bay TB response webpage features the latest information for farmers - go to www.ospri.co.nz/hawkes-bay