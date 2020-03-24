Clutha District Council to maintain essential services

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 15:23

During the COVID-19 Level 4 shutdown Clutha District Council will be maintaining essential services. However please note that there will be some changes to how we do some of these.

CONTACT

Phone our usual number: 0800 801 350. This will be staffed 24/7 during this time.

Online: follow the blue ‘Request it’ button on the front page of our website and click Service Request.

CLOSED

In addition the services already closed, Council offices will close at 12 noon tomorrow Wednesday.

ACTIVITIES (alphabetically)

ANIMAL CONTROL

We will be maintaining a skeleton service to look after animal welfare and aggression issues. Please contact us via the methods at the top of this message.

CIVIL DEFENCE

Civil Defence will continue to operate throughout this period. Support is being given to local health providers, and you

COMMUNICATIONS

Council website and facebook pages will continue to be updated. However, please DO NOT report problems via Facebook. We will not be able to generate a service request for you. Please report problems via:

COUNCIL MEETINGS

There will be no planned meeting and workshops for Councillors this week. We are working on options for future meetings so that crucial business can still be done.

GREENSPACE

This is not considered an essential service and as such mowing and gardening operations will cease.

PLAYGROUNDS

All Council playgrounds are now closed to the general public. We recognise that we cannot physically close all the locations, but people are reminded that these high-risk areas are not included in the Government’s guidance as acceptable outdoor exercise areas during the lockdown.

PUBLIC TOILETS

Our public toilets will remain OPEN so that they are available for workers travelling on essential business. However our cleaning regimes will change and while we will maintain them to the highest cleanliest standard we can, we remind people that they are high-risk areas and should only be used if absolutely necessary.

RATES

Rates processing will continue as normal during this time. However, if you usually pay by cheque we ask you to pay via online or you can choose to pay by direct debit - just follow the blue link to ‘Pay it’ on the front page of our website for options.

ROADING

Work will continue to be done on our roads so that essential services can continue to use the network. Customer Service Requests that involve safety issues will be dealt with on a priority basis.

RUBBISH

We have been informed that recycling services will be discontinued during this time. So, if at all possible, please keep your clean empty plastic containers and cans until we can resume accepting recycling. Your cardboard and paper can go out in the rubbish. In the meantime there will be a change to the rubbish service:

There will be a pick up every week on the usual day for your red/green bin.

There will be a second red/green bin pick every other week when it would have been your yellow bin (in other words there is now a weekly red/green pickups).

Remember, all transfer stations and Mt Cooee landfill are closed to the public.

SERVICE REQUESTS/REPORT A PROBLEM

If you have a problem to report, please continue to:

WATER

Essential work on water and wastewater services will continue but Public Health is our priority.

We will continue to respond to problems with our systems, however, reports of minor issues may not be resolved during this time.

OTHER SERVICES

We will continue to run skeleton services in:

Environmental Health

Enforcement and Monitoring

We ask everyone to listen to the information coming out of central government, and to remember the message from Mayor Bryan Cadogan: be kind, look out for your neighbours and stay safe.