New Plymouth District Council COVID-19 update

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 15:47

Rubbish collection

We’re streamlining our waste collection in line with the new Government alert level.

Our priority is to keep delivering our core services, including waste collection, but we need to adapt to these unprecedented times.

From Wednesday (25 March) we’ll just be taking the red-lid landfill wheelie bins only and we’ll be upping the red bin collection to weekly.

This means we won’t be taking blue glass bins or yellow lid wheelie bins for recycling, or the food scraps bins.

We know this isn’t ideal as we’ve been making big inroads toward Zero Waste, but it’s about guaranteeing one of our core services while keeping our contract staff safe from potential CV19 contamination.

We are also unable to manage the physical distancing rules within our recycling plant.

As the country locks down against CV-19, there is currently nowhere to send our stockpiled glass.

We’re still aiming for Zero Waste so:

- Try to compost your food scraps but put them in the red wheelie landfill bin if you can’t.

- Keep hold of your glass until we can recycle it again.

- Try to store your other recyclables, but put them in the red wheelie landfill bin if you can’t.

Public toilets

We’ve carefully considered the Government guidelines and health advice and decided to keep our 43 public toilets open.

They have said you can go for a walk, run or bike, but we need to avoid contact with others and stick to the physical distancing rules.

Our toilets will be regularly cleaned, so people can use them while getting fresh air, but sticking to the physical distancing and alert level rules.

We’ll likely keep them open in the coming weeks as public toilets are essential to keeping our public spaces clean.

Attribution: NPDC Spokesperson Jacqueline Baker