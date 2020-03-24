Update on COVID-19 and on-street parking in Wellington

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 16:11

Wellington City Council is turning off its metered parking system in the central city for the immediate future due to the impact of Covid-19. This means motorists do not have to pay for on-street parking in the immediate future.

The PayMyPark app and meters will carry ‘free parking’ alerts by this evening.

Mayor Andy Foster, and Councillor Jenny Condie, who holds the Council’s Parking portfolio, agree that it’s the logical thing to do. "Notwithstanding the fact that traffic volumes have already dropped dramatically around the city, it’s also unfair and unnecessary to expect motorists to have to pay for parking at this time," says Mayor Foster.

Councillor Condie says there will still be parking enforcement in the city and suburbs. "Our focus in the immediate future will be on safe and considerate parking - the usual rules will apply. If motorists park dangerously, for example on broken yellow lines, or inconsiderately - for example across someone’s driveway - then they will be ticketed and possibly their vehicle may be towed away."

Further details of parking changes:

- Parking time restrictions will not apply as they will not be enforced

- Coupon parking charges will not apply from today through to the end of the lockdown period. Coupon zones will not be actively enforced, but we will respond to complaints about parking.

- Residents’ parking - people can still only park in a Residents Parking Zone if they have the appropriate permit. We will not be actively enforcing, but will respond to complaints.

- Clifton Terrace car park will be closed from noon today (24 March) until further notice.

- Customers who lease parks within the Clifton Terrace car park will still be able to access their parks.