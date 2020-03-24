Update on Tararua District Water Supplies

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 16:12

The district received a very welcome rainfall over the last week. While this has had a slight positive effect on water supplies, it is still essential to conserve water wherever possible. Significantly more rainfall is required before consideration can be given to altering the current water restrictions across the district. The update below covers Dannevirke, Woodville, Norsewood, Eketahuna, Pahiatua and Rural Communities. Some information in this update may have remained the same since the last update and this is because this is still the current messaging.

All other supplies managed by Council (Akitio and Pongaroa) continue to be on a total hosing ban with a need for continued conservation. Conservation efforts can make a significant difference to supply and if we are able to decrease our usage, we will be better placed to get through this event. Update on water deliveries (Palmerston North City Council/KiwiRail)

With Dannevirke’s water situation having improved slightly, water deliveries from Palmerston North via KiwiRail will now be prioritised to Woodville. Enabling works are either completed or underway for both Dannevirke and Woodville to enable flexibility of delivery as required. Eketahuna and Pahiatua

In our last update, Eketahuna and Pahiatua were asked to step up their conservation efforts and this continues to be the key message for those areas.

Without continued significant conservation, these towns are likely to head towards an "essential use only" water restriction within the next 2-3 weeks - i.e. water for cooking, drinking and personal hygiene (showers and washing clothes etc). Dannevirke

Dannevirke continues to have a balance between supply and demand. Though there has been a change in that we are no longer drawing water from the river under an emergency consent - we are now drawing water at our usual consented amount. This means that conservation continues to be essential. As previously mentioned, the town dramatically reduced their average daily use and this meant we were able to capture and store a reasonable amount of water in the impounded reservoir. This water will now supplement what we are taking from the river (when required). Norsewood

The Norsewood community has been working on reducing their usage, with a daily target of 50m3 (or 50,000 litres). Daily use is currently averaging at 65m3 (or 65,000 litres). If the community are unable to lower their usage to the target (or as near as possible) then it is likely that the town will move to an "essential use only" water restriction - i.e. water for cooking, drinking and personal hygiene (showers and washing clothes etc).

Woodville

Woodville water usage is back on the rise - perhaps due to the rain. It is important to understand that while rain is welcome and makes a positive impact, it does not eliminate the need to conserve water. Every litre conserved delays the need to escalate to an "essential use only" water restriction - i.e. water for cooking, drinking and personal hygiene (showers and washing clothes etc).

Rural Communities

The key message to people in rural areas continues to be - if you have no water, let us know. Council is coordinating with certified water suppliers to deliver water to those who need it most. While there is a cost to water deliveries, Council is working alongside the Rural Support Trust and a number of organisations to provide advice and where necessary, links to financial support. To register your needs, go to www.tararuadc.govt.nz/ruralwater Also, a small reminder to ensure water collection containers are thoroughly cleaned and water from untreated sources is boiled before use.

For all other drought related matters, rural residents may contact Rural Support Trust Tararua Coordinator Jane Tylee on 027 367 3672 or visit the Ministry for Primary Industries website where they have information and advice for dealing with drought conditions:

https://www.mpi.govt.nz/protection-and-response/responding/adverse-events/dealing-with-drought-conditions/