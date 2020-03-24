Otago Polytechnic will deliver online learning on resumption

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 16:44

Otago Polytechnic will close from 5pm Tuesday 24 March, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement on Monday 23 March that New Zealand’s COVID alert level had risen from 2 to 3, and will be at level 4 by midnight Wednesday 25 March.

That decision requires tertiary institutions such as Otago Polytechnic to close.

Student access to Otago Polytechnic facilities at its three campuses - Dunedin, Central Otago and Auckland International Campus - will cease from 5pm Tuesday 24 March. Otago Polytechnic holidays will be brought forward, effective Thursday 26 March. Learning will recommence after Easter (Term 2, beginning on Wednesday 15 April). It will be delivered online by Otago Polytechnic academic staff.

In the meantime, Otago Polytechnic’s support functions will continue to operate to ensure continuity of core business, with our professional services immediately moving to a work-from-home model. Otago Polytechnic’s pastoral care and student support services include emergency contacts, online counselling, online IT support and financial assistance.

"The safety of our staff and our learners remains our top priority," says Megan Gibbons, Incident Controller and Deputy Chief Executive, People and Performance, Otago Polytechnic.

"Our senior leaders will meet online each day to discuss government announcements and our Critical Incident Management Team (CIMT) will have twice-daily online meeting to ensure regular updates are communicated to staff and students.

"We will update our students, staff, stakeholders and the wider community as soon as we know the latest information."

For further comment, contact: Megan Gibbons, Deputy Chief Executive, People and Performance, Otago Polytechnic 021 780-238