Northland Regional Council services operating during Covid-19

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 16:49

Northland - like the rest of New Zealand - is currently collectively working through the implications of the unprecedented Covid-19 epidemic and the detailed and pragmatic Central Government-led response to it.

We realise that information on Covid-19 is constantly changing and evolving and this will continue as more is learned about the virus and its impact on us as a society.

The Northland Regional Council, its elected representatives and staff, are working behind the scenes - within the confines/limits imposed on us - to ensure our critical functions and responsibilities are met on behalf of our communities. (This includes our staff who assist with critical Civil Defence work).

A high-level list related to our services, as at 2pm today, is below.

Our offices: All Northland Regional Council offices are now physically shut until further notice, but customers can still contact us by phone (0800) 002 004 or email info@nrc.govt.nz

Our essential services: Sampling and analysing human health drinking water, ensuring maritime navigational safety, flood and drought monitoring and management and supporting civil defence management will all continue.

Our 24/7 Environmental Hotline: Continue to call us (24 hours) on (0800) 504 639 to report environmental incidents, including oil or chemical spills, water pollution, dangerous boating and navigation hazards. (We’ll respond to issues as best we can in the current circumstances).covid

Public transport: The Northland Regional Council administers public transport services across Northland, including CityLink, Far North Link, Mid North Link, Hokianga Link and Bream Bay Link. Find out more: www.buslink.co.nz

Total Mobility: This service - again administered by Northland Regional Council - is still available. It operates within urban WhangÄrei and caters for the elderly and people who can’t drive or make use of public transport due to physical or cognitive issues. Find out more: www.nrc.govt.nz/totalmobility

For more detailed information about Covid-19: covid19.govt.nz