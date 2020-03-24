SPCA classed as an 'Essential Service' and will continue to care for animals

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 17:48

SPCA will continue to care for animals during the COVID-19 lockdown and want to advise kiwis on what to do if they discover an animal who needs help.

All SPCA Centres are currently open and will be adopting animals out until centres close on Wednesday. Adopting an animal will allow centres to continue to provide excellent care and comfort for animals in need.

SPCA asks the public to only come into a centre tomorrow if they are sincerely adopting an animal.

Staff will be managing the flow of the public through the centres and maintaining strict hygiene protocols and social distancing.

There are still animals looking for their forever homes across the country, including kittens, puppies, cats, dogs, horses, chickens, goats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. All adoption fees have been reduced.

Kiwis who can foster animals during the lockdown are highly sought after. All foster families are provided with food, bedding, equipment (such as litter trays) and medical expenses are covered for the animals in their care.

The organisation is still working to develop a process for fostering following the implementation of Alert Level 4. Members of the public who want to help can register their interest by phoning their local SPCA centre.

When SPCA Centres close to the public, all animals will remain in the dedicated care of staff until they are able to open again to the public. SPCA Op Shops will be closed until further notice.

If a member of the public discovers an animal who needs help from SPCA, please call your local centre for guidance. You may be asked to care for the animal until SPCA is able to assist - SPCA centres will still be able to take sick and vulnerable animals into their care.

SPCA Inspectors will continue to respond to emergency calls and urgent animal welfare complaints during the national lockdown on a restricted basis.