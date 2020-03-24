Hamilton buses continue for essential services - Waikato Council

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 19:13

From Thursday, 26 March, BUSIT services in Hamilton will only be available to people who work in an essential service or who need to use the bus to access an essential service like healthcare or the supermarket.

Bus travel will also be free of charge until further notice, but at a reduced timetable.

Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington says providing free buses for those who work in or need to access essential services has the Government mandate across New Zealand.

It also means there will be no exchange of cash or BUSIT cards between drivers and passengers.

"We ask passengers to keep a physical distance from others, so that means sitting in rows away from each other and giving the bus driver some space."

Bus entry will by the rear doors where possible, which excludes at the Hamilton Transport Centre and where passengers - such as wheelchair users - require the ramp for boarding.

Waikato Regional Connections Committee chair Angela Strange says it's not business as usual but "our network remains a critical part of many people’s lives so we’re working to keep bus services running".

"There are people who rely on buses to get to the essential services they need and people who work in essential services who have no other way of getting to work.

"This is why the services are still running."

Services that will not be running include:

CBD Shuttle

Night Rider

4N Flagstaff North

17 Hamilton East Uni

29 Hamilton Gardens.

The BUSIT counter at the Transport Centre is now closed. Please check the BUSIT website for any changes and updates regarding services.