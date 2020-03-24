Police appeal for public to use 111 for emergency calls only

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 21:20

Police are appealing to the public to only call 111 in an emergency or life-threatening situation.

The 111 line has come under significant pressure today as a result of a larger than usual volume of calls.

"We understand that COVID-19 is having a significant impact on members of our community, and many people are feeling very anxious and unsettled," says Superintendent Dave Trappitt, National Manager Communication Centres.

"However, it is absolutely vital that people only call 111 if they are facing an emergency situation - for example, someone is badly injured or in danger; there’s a serious risk to life or property, such as a house fire; a crime is being committed and the offenders are there or have just left; or you’ve come across a major public inconvenience, like a tree blocking a road."

"Anyone with concerns regarding people who are not self-isolating should email NHCCselfisolation@health.govt.nz."

"All other matters should be reported to police either by online reporting, or by calling 105," says Superintendent Trappitt.

To keep up to date on the latest COVID-19 information, follow the ‘Unite against COVID-19’ on social media and website channels.