COVID-19 Update, Core services continue - Stratford DC

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 11:13

In response to COVID-19 the Government moved the country to Alert Level 3 on Monday, and announced that from 11.59pm, Wednesday 25 March it would then be raised to Alert Level 4.

Mayor Neil Volzke says, "The Stratford District Council wants to assure its residents that its core services, such as drinking water, roading and the collection of refuse, will continue to be provided during this time."

The Transfer Station and public toilets (with the exception of the Centennial Rest Rooms) currently remain open.

There will be a slight change to the collection of rubbish and recycling. General waste and mixed recycling will continue to be picked up as normal, however glass recycling will not be collected and this can be placed in the general waste bin if needed.

All non-essential council facilities closed on Monday to the community. These are the Stratford Library, Stratford i-SITE, TSB Pool Complex, and Council’s Administration Building on Miranda Street. Playgrounds are also closed.

The Stratford Library is asking users to currently keep items, and no overdue fines will issued during the closure period.

"In an effort to ensure the safety of our staff and elected members, staff members are working from home where possible, and council meetings (Ordinary, Policy and Services Committee, and the Audit and Risk Committee) have been cancelled for four weeks. Essential staff members providing services to the community will continue to work on site where needed," said Mayor Neil Volzke.

Your rates account, water bill, debtor account, dog infringement or parking infringement can still be paid online at www.stratford.govt.nz

If you need to talk to us we are still available. Please get in touch by calling us on 06 765 6099, or emailing us at: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

For Council updates visit our website, www.stratford.govt.nz or see Council’s Facebook Page.

For the latest information on COVID-19 visit, www.covid19.govt.nz and the Ministry of Health website, www.health.govt.nz