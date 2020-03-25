Council construction work to go on hold - Taupo DC

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 11:20

As we move into COVID-19 Alert Level 4 from midnight Wednesday, the majority of council’s construction work will be put on hold, until further notice.

This affects some major projects including the Great Lake Walkway upgrade, Miro St upgrade and Acacia Bay / Wiley Street retaining wall upgrades.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said by putting these projects on hold it will ensure we are upholding the Government’s directive to self-isolate.

"Our contractors will shut down for the next four weeks to ensure they are helping to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19," he said.

"As soon as they are able to, I know they will be back up and ready to go to get these projects finished.

"While we will shut down the majority of worksites on Thursday, there are three projects currently underway that relate to essential services that still need to be completed this week. These are the Tokaanu wastewater reticulation, Mangakino wastewater tank renewals and the sewer pipe renewals across TaupÅ and will look to be complete by Friday.

"Along with this, other essential services like any water or wastewater network issues will still be dealt with during the four week period," he said.