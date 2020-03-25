Rubbish and recycling collections during COVID-19 Alert Level 4 - Hamilton Council

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 13:06

Kerbside rubbish collections are set to continue across the city when the country moves to COVID-19 Alert Level 4 from Thursday 26 March, however kerbside recycling collections will cease from Wednesday 25 March.

The refuse transfer station at 60 Lincoln St will be closed to the public after close of business on Wednesday 25 March. The reuse shop and recycling drop-offs ceased operation on Tuesday 24 March. The decision to close the refuse transfer station to the public and stop kerbside recycling collections reflects the government’s heightened alert levels and guidance on any services classified as non-essential.

What to do with your waste

Rubbish: Kerbside rubbish collection services will continue as usual. There will potentially be some delays to rubbish collections or some changes to the service in the coming weeks depending on staff resource and guidance around COVID-19. Overfilled or heavy bags can be a health and safety hazard for our rubbish collection team. Please make sure they can safely lift your rubbish, so this critical service can continue to operate smoothly.

Recycling: Kerbside recycling collection will cease from Wednesday 25 March, following the closure of material recovery facilities that sort and process recyclables. Please don't put your recycling crates out for collection from Thursday 26 March. Residents can stockpile until the refuse transfer station reopens or place their recycling in their black rubbish bags. Please continue to put your paper and cardboard out for collection, as you normally would (not inside the black rubbish bags). Paper and cardboard will be collected but may be sent to landfill, if all other recycling or disposal options close in the coming weeks. Purchase of new recycling crates is suspended from close of business on Wednesday 25 March.

Green waste: The Hamilton Organic Centre which accepts green waste will be closed after close of business on Wednesday 25 March.

Lincoln St refuse transfer station: The refuse transfer station at 60 Lincoln St will be closed to the public after close of business on Wednesday 25 March. The reuse shop and recycling drop-offs ceased operation on Tuesday 24 March. The station will remain open for commercial account holders for essential services only (Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 4.30pm, reduced hours on Saturday, closed on Sunday). If you have items you were planning to bring to the transfer station, please hang on to them for now, or think about whether someone else might find them useful.

Rubbish and recycling tips during COVID-19 Alert Level 4:

Try to compost your food scraps

Where you can, keep hold of your glass until we can recycle it again

Try to store your other recyclables.

For more information, email info@hcc.govt.nz or call our customer services team on 07 838 6699