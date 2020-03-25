Parks and reserves services reduced until further notice - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 14:20

A reduced maintenance programme for Taupō District parks and reserves will come into effect from tomorrow, Thursday 26 March, as the alert level for COVID-19 rises to Level 4.

This means all scheduled reserve mowing and gardening operations will be on hold, along with all leaf clearing across the district, unless it becomes essential to do so.

Reduced staff will continue to cover litter collection, air field and sports field maintenance, as long as there is a need for this.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said these changes are in line with the Government asking all non-essential services to stop for the next four weeks.

"We all take pride in keeping our district clean and tidy and I understand that this will be disappointing for some, however, we are taking the directive from the Government seriously," he said.

"It also means our staff will be able to self-isolate effectively and will reduce the need for them to be travelling throughout the district.

"If leaf fall becomes a stormwater issue - particularly in Turangi and Kinloch - we will look to address this. If you see anything that is a hazard you are able to get in touch with us by calling 0800 ASK TDC or using our council-app Antenno.

"Thank you for your understanding as we work through this challenging time," he said.