Kinloch water restrictions lifted - council

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 14:40

Water restrictions put in place for Kinloch over the summer have now been lifted.

Reduced demand means the level one restrictions are no longer in effect, but head of operations Kevin Strongman said the community should still try to use water wisely.

"It’s great that water consumption has been reduced and that we can lift the restrictions, but we are still asking that everyone is conscious of using things like sprinklers and water systems responsibly.

"We are seeing a number of people arriving in Kinloch as they prepare for self-isolation for the next four weeks, so we still need to be mindful of our water usage in the settlement," he said.