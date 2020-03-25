Hurunui District Council Deputy Mayor selected

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 15:23

In an extraordinary council meeting today the Hurunui District Council appointed its next Deputy Mayor.

When nominations opened, Councillor Fiona Harris nominated Councillor Vincent Daly for the position and this nomination was seconded by Councillor Pauline White. Councillor Vincent Daly was then appointed Deputy Mayor with a unanimous vote.

Deputy Mayor Vincent Daly said "I’m honoured to be selected during these difficult times. I will do my best to bring my experience to the role and support the Mayor and Councillors".

Mayor Marie Black said "I am confident that the appointment of Councillor Daly as Deputy Mayor sets us up for strong governance with good representation across the district. He brings a great depth of knowledge to the role and has been a long serving Councillor."