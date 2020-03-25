Dunedin Mayor calls for kindness, patience during lockdown

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 17:04

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is urging patience and kindness as residents across the city enter four weeks of isolation from 11.59pm tonight.

"This is going to be tough, but together we can get through it," Mr Hawkins says.

The imminent lockdown is unprecedented for the city - like the rest of the country - but residents were encouraged to stay safe, support each other from a distance and follow official advice to stop covid-19 in its tracks.

"The advice is clear. We can all help save thousands of lives if we do the right things now for our community and our country," Mr Hawkins says.

All DCC public facilities were now closed, including sporting, cultural and recreational facilities, and DCC events were either cancelled or postponed.

However, the council would continue to provide essential services throughout the lockdown.

That included kerbside collection services, although there would be some changes, Mr Hawkins reiterated.

Mixed recycling in yellow-lidded wheelie bins and glass in blue bins would be collected until the end of Friday (March 27).

After that, recycling collection would cease until further notice, due to the closure of the sorting plant at Green Island, and residents were asked to store clean recyclables at home if possible.

The collection of general rubbish, in official council black bags, would continue as normal.

In addition, from Monday (March 30), general rubbish could also be placed in yellow-lidded wheelie bins, which would be collected every fortnight on the same day for residents as their mixed recycling has been.

Mr Hawkins said this was an interim, short-term measure.

In other changes, all DCC freedom camping sites will close at midnight tonight.

The council would cover the cost of campers with non self-contained vehicles being placed in short-term accommodation until their needs were assessed.

That was expected to take two or three days.

On-street parking in the city would be free until further notice, while the COVID-19 alert level four remained in place.

The measure had been introduced on Tuesday, to help those seeking essential supplies, and would remain in place to help essential workers still needing to park in the city.

There will be no maximum time limits on car parks, but people still need to park safely and observe restricted parking around mobility parks, bus stops and loading zones.

Anyone with a recent ticket or infringement notice to pay could still use the DCC’s online payment system, which accepts most payments. Those without online access could pay once our customer service centres are open again, as extra time for payments would be allowed as appropriate.

In the meantime, Mr Hawkins urged residents to follow the advice around isolation, personal hygiene and physical distancing, but also to look after each other and stay as active as possible.

Residents could still leave their homes for a walk, while continuing to observe all social distancing requirements during the lockdown.

Parks, reserves and DCC playgrounds remained open, but visitors needed to observe physical distancing requirements and not use any play equipment.

More information is available online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/covid-19.