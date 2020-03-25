Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 17:17

As the country moves into isolation Preschool to Year 13 students at Samuel Marsden Collegiate School have started their remote learning. The campus is closed, but learning continues and students, staff and parents have all embraced the challenge and opportunity.

Key to learning is staff connecting virtually with students on a regular basis. Preschool and Primary school students have a daily menu of offline and online activities including fun ‘Marsden Moves’ physical activities and a daily ‘Wellbeing Window’. Year 7-13 students are doing synchronous learning, where teachers and students meet via live conferencing, and asynchronous learning where they work on learning experiences at their own pace, absorb content and present work in novel and innovative ways. Care of students also continues as normal, despite face to face contact being virtual.

"We are fortunate that we can connect virtually with the members of our school community. It is not just students who are learning to adapt to a new environment. The wellbeing of everyone in our learning community is key and we are ensuring both staff and students remain connected. We know that if our students stay well, both mentally and physically, this ultimately leads to better learning. We are also placing an emphasis on being kind, to ourselves and those near us. We are embracing this as an exciting time that will bring new opportunities and innovative and creative ways of doing things", says Principal Narelle Umbers.

To find out more about Remote Learning at Marsden School visit marsden.school.nz

Our campus is closed, our learning continues, enrolments are open.

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School has been providing quality independent education for girls and young women for more than 140 years. While honouring tradition it delivers a wide-ranging, modernised and future-focused curriculum, with a strong emphasis on student wellbeing. Marsden is New Zealand’s first Visible WellbeingTM school. Marsden provides education for girls Years 1-6 and Years 7-13, and has a co-ed Preschool.