Update on missing hunter in Stewart Island - NZ Police

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 18:25

The search for a hunter missing on Stewart Island has continued today and will continue overnight.

The 39-year-old failed to return to the group he was with on Monday afternoon.

There will be 17 searchers, made up of Land Search and Rescue volunteers and also Police Search and Rescue staff, who will remain out overnight, and they are focusing their efforts on the North Lords hunting block.

These teams will be supplemented tomorrow by additional LandSAR and Police Search and Rescue teams from Dunedin.