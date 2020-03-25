Whanganui Mayor's message to community

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 18:40

Today we prepare to enter Alert Level Four in our national response to COVID-19 - and go into a four week lockdown across New Zealand to try to limit the impacts of this pandemic.

This is a strange and uncertain situation and we must take it seriously.

I urge you to follow the rules during this lock down. Stay home - and stay safe.

Go into self-isolation and put into action your plans to stay connected to those who are alone or more vulnerable in our community - this does not mean visiting for a cup of tea, but it may mean dropping off essential items at the door or checking in with a phone call or via the internet each day.

Whanganui District Council has planned ahead for this and has closed its doors. Please be assured that we are taking care of essential services behind the scenes. Essentials like water, wastewater management, animal management and rubbish collection will be maintained.

Whanganui District Health Board has reassured the community that essential health services will be maintained - and I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to those working in the health sector and in civil defence and the provision of essential services. It’s important to remember that everyone is doing their best at this time.

If you need to know more about COVID-19 and the national response visit the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 website or covid19.govt.nz

If you are concerned you may have symptoms of COVID-19 or have had contact with a confirmed case, phone the Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Finally, Whanganui people have been through difficult times before and we have risen to the challenges we’ve faced many times. We do well in a crisis - it brings out the best in us. I have no doubt we will do the same now and each do our part to limit the impact of this virus.