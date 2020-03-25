Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 21:11

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $8.3 million up for grabs on Saturday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $7 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

Lotto NZ stores are closed from midnight tonight until the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 has been lifted. Players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz.

Our live draws can’t continue during the lockdown, so from Saturday’s draw we will be moving to computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and more, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.

