SH 2, Aongatete down to one lane after crash

Emergency services are in attendance at a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, Aongatete, approximately halfway between Aongatete and Katikati.
There are serious injuries involved.
One lane is open and traffic control is in place, and motorists are asked to please have patience.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
