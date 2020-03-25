Fatal crash on SH 2, Aongatete

|
Police can confirm one person has died following the two-car crash on SH 2, Aongatete.
It happened around 8:30pm this evening.
Two other people have moderate to serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
The road remains down to one lane while emergency services work at the scene.
The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.
