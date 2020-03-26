Statement from Victim Support on Christchurch terror attack plea change

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 12:17

Confirmation that the gunman at the centre of the Christchurch terror attacks has this morning changed his plea to guilty on all 92 charges is welcome news for the victims, their families, and all New Zealanders.

For many victims, it will be difficult knowing that due to the COVID-19 lockdown they were unable to attend today’s hearing. We are grateful to the court for allowing two representatives to attend on behalf of victims today.

Victim Support will be working closely with Police and Courts to ensure victims are supported and have the opportunity to participate in the sentencing process, once safe to do so.

"Our support is ongoing for hundreds of victims who still need help to cope with the trauma of the event and with rebuilding their lives," says Victim Support Chief Executive, Kevin Tso.

"We’re pleased victims no longer have to face the trauma of the trial."

Mr Tso says the victims of the Christchurch Terror attacks have shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of a heart-breaking, shocking and senseless tragedy.

"They have our utmost respect and promise that we will be here for them for as long as they need us.