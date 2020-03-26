Taupo Council focus on delivering essential services during lockdown

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 12:47

TaupÅ District Council’s focus is on continuing to deliver essential services to the community during the four-week alert level period while the country fights COVID-19.

Chief executive Gareth Green said despite lockdown the council had some pivotal roles to play in terms of ensuring the communities health and safety, and keeping people informed during what was an uncertain time.

"Whether it be water, wastewater, solid waste or our call centre, we have a number of committed staff who have willingly left their own families to ensure our people and our district are well looked after," he said.

All of the work being carried out complied with the Government’s essential service directive.

A team of Civil Defence staff were also working in the Emergency Operations Centre which activated yesterday following the declaration of a national emergency.

All public facilities are closed including libraries, service centres and playgrounds and public toilets. Normal kerbside rubbish collection is continuing but there will be no recycling over the four week period. All rubbish being taken to the Broadlands Road landfill and transfer stations is required to be bagged.

The council’s call centre is continuing to operate 24/7 and other staff are working from home where possible. People wanting to keep informed were encouraged to visit the council website, Facebook page or download the Antenno mobile app which could also be used to lodge any requests.

"The community can be rest assured we are doing everything we can to continue looking after our people and the place we love," Mr Green said.