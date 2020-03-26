Emergency Operations Centre activated - Taupo District Council

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 13:37

A Civil Defence Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated in TaupÅ to help ensure essential services and welfare needs are maintained during the national COVID-19 alert lockdown period.

Controller John Ridd said the centre was activated following the declaration of the national state of emergency and was a joint effort with South Waikato District Council. The EOC will continue to function throughout the emergency.

"Though council’s public facilities are closed the community can rest assured that we are still here, and we are still listening. We’ll be updating our website with all relevant information and our call centre is staffed around the clock.

"Our focus here is largely on the welfare of our community and ensuring everyone is taken care of, and our teams are still working to keep all our essential services going. We are also working closely with police, other Civil Defence entities regionally and nationally, and medical and welfare services to make sure we can look after our people and our community," he said.