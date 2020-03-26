Observe the lockdown and save lives - Mayor John Leggett

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 13:37

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett is urging everyone to observe the Covid-19 lockdown for the sake of the community.

"Saving lives must be the first priority for all of us. I’m appealing to everybody to accept the restrictions, which are designed to stop the virus racing through our community."

"We do not want to overwhelm our hospitals so it’s vital we take every precaution to keep people safe and healthy," Mayor Leggett said.

"During this time the Council will continue to provide essential services including water supply, waste disposal and customer services via telephone and email. I am confident we have the systems and staff to keep things running smoothly."

"I will continue to chair the weekly ‘Team Marlborough’ pandemic meeting with employers and employer groups. We are all working together to ensure we achieve the best possible outcome for Marlborough’s economy in the recovery phase, after the lockdown."

"Please limit your travel, and as directed by the Prime Minister ‘act as if you have Covid-19.’

Please show respect for all front line workers - they are working hard for all of us. Shop normally, and share information provided by reliable news sources."

"Have hope and use this time constructively - get a few jobs done around the house, unleash your creative thinking, and stay in touch with friends and family.

"Marlborough people have proven their resourcefulness through earthquakes and other challenges. I am confident we can get through the coming weeks as long as we watch out for each other."

"My personal thanks to those of you who are continuing to provided essential services."

For the latest information about Council services during the Covid-19 response please go to www.marlborough.govt.nz

For all other information on Covid-19 visit www.covid19.govt.nz