Vehicle recovered following aggravated robbery - NZ Police

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 14:05

The silver Subaru Impreza station wagon sought by Police in relation to an aggravated robbery on Kaikorai Valley Road, Dunedin, on Monday 23 March has been recovered.

The vehicle was located on Gladstone Road, Dunedin, yesterday.

Around 9.45pm on Monday three men, one armed with a firearm, entered the Z Valley Service Station and stole cash and tobacco before leaving in the Subaru station wagon.

This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are determined to hold those responsible to account.

We continue to seek information from anyone who may have seen this Subaru station wagon travelling between 6pm on Monday 23 March and midday yesterday, 25 March.

We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered cheap tobacco in the Southern District.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is encouraged to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.