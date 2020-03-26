Volunteer groups must register to help with COVID-19 - TDC

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 15:23

Many volunteers have raised their hands to help during the COVID-19 lockdown, but all volunteers and groups must register first.

Volunteer groups across the TaupÅ District have admirably put their hand up to help during the COVID-19 crisis. With the safety of everyone in mind, all volunteers and groups need to register through Civil Defence to actively be part of the response. All groups will be assessed and notified in writing to proceed.

To be involved you must call the TaupÅ District Council customer services team on (07) 376 0899, with the following information prepared:

Name of community group

Key contact person

Key contact persons mobile number, address and email

A list of volunteers

Awareness of the five key points for

Safe Practices

Age Appropriate

Vulnerable Group- who are they targeting

Volunteer Integrity

Whanau First

Distribution venue

Awareness of Health and Safety measures including in regard to COVID-19.

Civil Defence controller Doug Wilcox said as much as people’s intentions were good, there needed to be a co-ordinated response.

"To make the best use of time and the resources, we are asking groups to register.

"Please don’t go out and make your own plans to help. We don’t want to risk a community spread through the TaupÅ District."