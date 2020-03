Horowhenua Council essential services to continue during COVID-19 lockdown

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 17:31

Horowhenua District Council is assuring the community that council’s essential services will continue during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The country entered into Alert Level 4 at 11.59pm on Wednesday night, meaning only essential services could continue to operate with the rest of New Zealand being urged to stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said following the advice provided by the government council now had a clearer idea of what could continue as an essential service.

"Services such as three waters, emergency management and rubbish collection remain operating as well as other activities which have been identified as part of council’s business continuity planning" he said.

(See full list below)

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said much of the organisation was able to continue working from home.

"Our officers are used to and excel at maintaining customer service during challenging circumstances; it is why we provide our community the local Civil Defence service. While some activities are not identified as essential services by the government, we do have capacity to support and continue to progress work from home" he said.

Councillors were urging the community to adhere to the government’s advice and stay at home.

"Horowhenua is made of tight knit communities and while we can continue to look out for one another let’s do it over the phone, fence and internet to ensure we get through this as quickly and safely as possible" Mayor Bernie said.

Customer service contact centres

Although our customer service centres are closed to walk-ins, you can still contact us by email at enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz or by phone on 06 366 0999. We also have lots of services and information on our website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz

Rubbish and recycling services

All kerbside rubbish collections will continue. Contractors will no longer be picking up separate recycling. Recycling should be put into general waste until further notice.

If you do not have a kerbside rubbish and recycling collection service, please contact our Customer Experience team for advice about your area.

Foxton Transfer Station: Closed to the public

Shannon Transfer Station: Closed to the public

Levin Transfer and Recycling Station: Closed to the public

Static recycling stations: These will be closed or removed.

You can buy Council rubbish bags from the supermarket. Rubbish bags are being made available through the Four Square for those in Shannon.

Water supply, wastewater and stormwater services

These services will continue.

Civil defence and emergency management

These services will continue.

Parks, reserves, cemeteries, playgrounds and public toilets

Parks, reserves and cemeteries remain open, but playgrounds and public toilets are closed.

Mowing and general maintenance have ceased, except where there are safety concerns. Litter bins will continue to be emptied.

Library services

Although our physical libraries are closed, we have a world of e-books, e-audio books, and fascinating databases for you to discover with Your Library online. If you’re not a Libraries Horowhenua cardholder, you can sign up for e-membership online. Visit tetakere.org.nz/Your-Library to explore what’s on offer. We’ve extended loans on all books, magazines, DVDs and jigsaws, so please keep any items you have on loan at home. There will be no fines for any items returned late while our community centres are closed due to COVID-19.

Swimming pools

Levin Aquatic Centre and Foxton Heated Pools are closed. As Foxton Heated Pools is close to the end of its open season, it will be closed until September. We will contact people who have booked swimming lessons with Streamline Swim School directly.

Community centres

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, and Shannon Library are closed.

Animal control

Animal control will respond to priority calls. The dog pound remains open.

Planning (resource) consents

We are continuing to process resource consents where possible. Site visits are not taking place.

Building consents

We are continuing to process building consents where possible. No building inspections are taking place.

Noise control

We are continuing to receive noise control complaints 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Roading services

We will continue to carry out urgent essential maintenance and respond to emergency call-outs.

However, routine road maintenance and roading projects have stopped, including works on the Queen Street/Cambridge Street roundabout. We have made the site as safe as possible.

Parking

Parking services have stopped.

Strategic planning

You can still contact us by email or phone to discuss our draft Annual Plan, Community Plans, and Master Plans.

Finance

You can still contact us to discuss any enquiries you have about rates, payments, invoices and other Council financial matters.

Community development

Community support is continuing. Network meetings are not taking place, and we are reviewing community grants affected by COVID-19.