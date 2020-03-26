Harbourmaster urges people to stay off the water - Queenstown Lakes District Council

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 17:43

Queenstown Lakes District Council Harbourmaster Marty Black has reminded people that they must stay away from lakes and rivers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Black said he had seen people on the water despite all non-essential travel being banned.

"The government’s Alert Level 4 restrictions mean people must stay home," Mr Black said.

"Lakes and rivers are shut off for public use. Tempting as it may be, people simply cannot take to the water at this time. To see people do so is very disappointing and dangerous for those around them. It also an unnecessary risk that, should any issues arise, puts a demand on emergency response staff and pressure on medical facilities."

Alert Level 4 came into effect at 11:59pm Wednesday. All non-essential businesses have been closed and only essential travel is allowed.

Full details about Alert Level 4 can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/

Full details about QLDC’s services can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/20-03-25-council-continues-to-serve-the-community-during-lockdown-period