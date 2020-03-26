LINZ camping areas closed

|
Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has closed camping areas in Central Otago and the Mackenzie District as part of efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The areas were closed yesterday to support the Government Alert Level 4, which came into effect at 11.59pm last night and will be closed until further notice.
Advice and accommodation options for visitors/campers is available on the Central Otago District Council website.
