Massey recognises top alumni, teachers and researchers in 2020 awards

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 00:08

An investment entrepreneur, a theatre and film costume designer, an artificial intelligence researcher and the founder of an iconic New Zealand cereal company have been recognised in Massey’s Distinguished Alumni Awards.

Dr Dick Hubbard, ONZM, is this year’s recipient of the University’s most prestigious award, the Sir Geoffrey Peren Medal.

Best known as the founder of Hubbard Foods, Dr Hubbard also founded the New Zealand Businesses for Social Responsibility (now the Sustainable Business Network), was chair of the New Zealand National Parks and Conservation Foundation and a supporter of Outward Bound.

Kate Hawley, costume designer (Diploma in Visual Arts and Design, 1992) -Distinguished Achievement Award

Brooke Roberts, investment entrepreneur (Master of Finance (with Distinction), 2013) - Distinguished Young Alumni Award

Dr Mahsa McCauley, computer science and technology educator (PhD in Computer Science in 2013) - Distinguished Service Award

Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas says Dr Hubbard is a highly deserving recipient of the ultimate accolade for Massey’s alumni, of whom there are more than 140,000.

"Unfortunately, our awards ceremony could not go ahead this year due to the unprecedented COVID-19 emergency. However, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to these outstanding recipients. It’s inspiring to see such a diverse array of talented people and we’re proud to recognise their innovative contributions to our wider society, and especially pleased to connect their achievements and values back to their experiences at Massey."

Award recipients will receive a medal, certificate and copy of the programme by post when things return to normal.

The Sir Geoffrey Peren Medal

The award is presented to someone considered a visionary and a leader, respected in their field of expertise for significant and ongoing contributions to business or professional life, as well as meritorious service to the University, community or nation.

Paeroa-born Dr Hubbard graduated from Massey University with a Bachelor of Technology (Food) in 1970. He worked as a research scientist for the Co-Operative Dairy Company in Hamilton developing specialised powders for the baking trade, then spent several years managing the Food Processing Factory in Niue.

After working in management roles including as chief executive at Tasti Food Products for 13 years, he and wife Diana Reader set up Hubbard Foods in 1988. The company gained prominence for its promotion of socially responsible business perspectives.

He was Mayor of Auckland from 2004 to 2007 and member of the Massey University Council 2003-06, and was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Science in 1999.

When Hubbard Foods was sold to the HFG Group in 2017, Dr Hubbard was quoted as saying; "after making three billion bowls of mueslis and cereals over 30 years, it was time to hand over the reins to a younger generation".

In recent years he has given his time as an Ambassador for the Massey University Foundation’s Refectory Restoration project.

Annual Research and Teaching Awards

Massey’s Joint Centre for Disaster Research team are among the winners of the Massey Medals for their diverse work on disaster risk management, from developing resilient communities to providing insights on the recent Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Individual recipients include computational biologist Professor Murray Cox, evolutionary ecologist Dr Libby Liggins, human nutrition and dietetics Associate Professor Kathryn Beck, marine biologist Associate Professor Karen Stockin, and animal health and veterinary experts Professor Patrick Morel and Distinguished Professor Nigel French.

A veterinary science lecturer and a linguistics lecturer have been recognised for their outstanding teaching skills.

Nicola Smith, a senior lecturer in the School of Veterinary Science, received the Vice-Chancellor’s Award for Teaching Excellence in recognition of her dedication to nurturing a holistic and relevant learning environment.

Dr Victoria Kerry, a lecturer in linguistics in the School of Humanities, received the Early Career Teaching Award. She was recognised for her teaching philosophy which involves creating inclusive, safe and engaging teaching spaces for her diverse linguistic students, both in online and face-to-face teaching scenarios.

The late Heather Lamond, who sadly passed away on March 22, was the recipient of the Teaching Support Award for her role as Associate University Librarian. Ms Lamond has led the development of the Library’s teaching model (for face-to-face, online synchronous, online asynchronous and mixed mode teaching of information literacy skills) which emphasises the importance of establishing a sense of connection with the learner, the value of collaboration with academic staff, and the importance of modelling techniques in skill learning.