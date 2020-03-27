Extended kids content hours on TVNZ 2 and DUKE Jr. launches

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 09:35

TVNZ 2 to carry extended kids content hours, with TVNZ DUKE launching DUKE Jr. for daytime

From Monday 30 March, TVNZ 2 will carry extended kids content hours. The schedule change acknowledges the nationwide school closures due to COVID-19 and the need for appropriate content on screen with Kiwi kids based at home over the coming weeks.

On TVNZ 2 a kids content block will run from 6.30am to 10.30am weekday mornings. Kids programming will kick off again at 3pm to 4.30pm, starting with Les Mills BORN TO MOVE, a workout designed for young children and teens.

Over on DUKE, the specially created DUKE Jr. will launch on Monday. This new initiative will run weekdays between 10.30am and 3pm on DUKE (Freeview 13 and Sky 23) covering off the break in TVNZ 2's kids programming.

TVNZ 2 and DUKE Jr. will broadcast both local and international kids programming, suitable for a range for age groups. On TVNZ 2 titles include Littlest Pet Shop and Be Cool Scooby Doo and on DUKE Jr. the complete Cul De Sac series will air, alongside Terry Teo, The New Legends of Monkey, Marvels Ultimate Spider-man and Marvel's Avengers: Ultron Revolution.

Further programmes for tamariki can be found online with TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ and NZ on Air's HEIHEI.