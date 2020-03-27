Have you seen Wayne McGillen?

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 10:10

Police continue to appeal for sightings of 53-year-old Wayne McGillen and/or his white coloured Mazda Bounty ute registration LPQ28.

Wayne was last seen at Allied Fuel in Napier at approximately 10:17am on Thursday the 19th of March 2020, in his ute (pictured).

He was last seen driving past Kotemaori toward Wairoa at approximately 11:30am on that same day and was expected to return home on Saturday 21 March.

Police have grave fears for his wellbeing as he is a diabetic.

If you have any information at all regarding his whereabouts or if you have seen Wayne please contact Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 831 0700 or 105.