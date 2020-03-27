We're here to get Kiwis through - ASB

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 12:34

ASB Chief Executive Vittoria Shortt is commending the swift action taken by all parties to develop another major financial support package for homeowners whose income has been impacted by COVID-19.

"It is vital we’re all working together to deliver immediate financial reassurance for Kiwis and New Zealand. The Government’s announcement of the six-month mortgage repayment deferrals by all retail banks is the perfect example of what can be achieved when we’re working towards one goal.

"ASB plays a crucial role in supporting our customers and New Zealand’s economy through this fast-moving situation. As of today, we will be offering our customers the six-month mortgage repayment deferral if it is the best option to provide relief for their personal circumstances.

"As you can imagine, we are responding to an enormous number of enquiries. Our customers can be assured we will help everyone as soon as we can. Please bear with us if it is taking a while to get through to us on the phone. All the information customers need is kept up-to-date on our website. We also have an online support request form available to capture the information we need to help you. We are encouraging customers to complete this so we’ll be armed with the right information when we contact you.

"The financial wellbeing of our customers is top of mind for us. We are here to help our customers get through by working side-by-side them and tailoring solutions that will best meet their financial needs now and in the future," says Ms Shortt.

More information on ASB’s current customer support package for both Personal and Business Banking Customers can be found at asb.co.nz/covid-19