Yarrow Stadium refurbishment and repair progress - Taranaki Council

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 14:02

The Taranaki Regional Council will not call for tenders for the repair and refurbishment of Yarrow Stadium until there is greater clarity on the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Council is part of the Taranaki community and is aware of the uncertainty and the potentially significant impacts that the Covid-19 situation is having on us all now and in the coming months and years," says the Council Chair, David MacLeod.

"We will continue with preparatory work to get the project to tender stage," he says. "But tendering will not proceed until we have a clearer picture of the pandemic’s effects on the Taranaki community, and of how region will recover from its impacts."

Work on the project to date has involved costs and debt commitments that will continue to require funding.