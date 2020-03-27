New Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive appointed

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 15:01

Dr Megan Gibbons has been appointed Chief Executive of Otago Polytechnic. The appointment was announced this week by the Otago Polytechnic Council, which believes Dr Gibbons’ leadership qualities will be essential as Otago Polytechnic transitions to a revamped tertiary education structure.

Dr Gibbons will take up the appointment from 30 May, following the retirement of Dr Phil Ker, who has led Otago Polytechnic since 2004. "Megan impressed the Council with the skill-set that she will bring to the role and her demonstrated leadership qualities, essential to Otago Polytechnic as it transitions to the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST) structure," Council Chair Kathy Grant says.

"Megan is an academic focused on quality and learner outcomes, and has held a number of different positions within Otago Polytechnic. "She will bring energy, enthusiasm, experience and integrity to the role. These qualities will, in the Council’s view, serve Otago Polytechnic well and enable it to continue as a high performing institution.

"I extend the Council’s warmest congratulations."

Outgoing Chief Executive Dr Phil Ker says Dr Gibbons’ combination of experience, passion, commitment and integrity will ensure Otago Polytechnic continues to set a high benchmark.

"As a member of Otago Polytechnic’s Executive Leadership Team for the past 18 months, Megan has added significant value and vision.

"And in recent weeks, Megan has shown outstanding leadership and organisational ability as Critical Incident Controller of Otago Polytechnic’s COVID-19 response.

"In short, Otago Polytechnic is in good hands."