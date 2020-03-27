Selwyn District Council decisions

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 16:06

Council decisions - Wednesday 25 March

Draft Annual Plan adopted for consultation

The Council agreed to adopt the draft Annual Plan as it was presented, to go out for public consultation in April. Under the current COVID-19 restrictions, information and consultation will predominantly be available online.

The key proposals identified for consultation in the draft Annual Plan include:

Deferring the Prebbleton Community centre project to allow for more detailed consideration in the Long-Term Plan 2021-2031.

Reviewing wider community needs for community facilities in Leeston

Establishing Council investment and developer partnerships for the Rolleston town centre retail development

Increasing water supply charges to provide for quality improvements and demand management

Planning and building a new wastewater system for central Darfield and new developments

The Council acknowledged that in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the economy, there were likely to be significant changes to the final plan. Many of the projects and services proposed may now prove to be unnecessary and some projects may not progress. At the same time, other projects that were not a priority may now become a focus over the next 12 months.

The Council will also have to consider how public consultation might proceed given the Level 4 Alert, and what form hearings will take, as in person may not be appropriate. It’s hoped that more information will be available towards the end of April.

Selwyn Huts Licences to be renewed and new charges consulted on

The Council agreed to start the process for a new licence for Selwyn Huts hut owners and proposed the new Licence and Other Charges Fee.

Councillors voted to circulate a revised ‘draft’ Deed of Licence to hut owners for comment, before presenting a final Deed of Licence. It also supported a proposal to raise the licence fee and other charges for the licence to fund the new wastewater system needed for the huts, along with other ongoing costs.

It is proposed that the Council would pay for the new wastewater system by way of a loan to the huts community that would be gradually paid back over the time of its use. The Council supported a gradual increase in fees, from $977 a year from 1 July 2020 and increasing annually in line with costs and the time to build the new wastewater system.

The existing licences for the huts to be on the site expire on 30 June 2020. The Council voted to support extending those licences to 30 June 2023, with the new fees and other charges system in place. It would then issue new licences for 15 years.

Council to consult on future use of Rolleston Community Centre

The Council will consult with the community on the future use of the Rolleston Community Centre.

The Council agreed to support in principle a proposal to develop the building as a district centre for arts, while keeping some space for community-delivered recreation and public gatherings.

Consultation with the community will be undertaken as part of the Long-Term Plan 2021-2031, and the Council noted that it would consider other options that may be put forward through the consultation.

The building is currently used for indoor sports, Council-run recreation services and to house the Rolleston Library. Most of these functions will move to the Foster Park Indoor Courts and Te Ara Ätea, when these buildings are completed.

Note: Full reports can be found in the Council meeting Agenda at:

https://www.selwyn.govt.nz/your-council/meetings/agendas-and-minutes/council-agendas