Tararua District Councils response to Covid 19

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 17:08

Well done Tararua District! It looks like the vast majority of us are following the Level 4 Alert rules, including maintaining good hygiene practices, social distancing and self-isolating if required. Level 4 Alert means:

People are instructed to stay at home

Educational facilities are closed

Businesses are closed except for essential services (e.g. supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics) and lifeline utilities

Rationing of supplies and requisitioning of facilities

Travel severely limited

Major reprioritisation of healthcare services

National State of Emergency

With the National State of Emergency having been declared, Council has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Dannevirke. The EOC is in regular communication with other emergency centres established in the region and nationally where appropriate.

Tararua District Emergency Operations Centre

To date the focus of the EOC has been to liaise with the previously established Emergency Welfare Groups and community service organisations across the district. The primary objective has been to understand what services are being undertaken in our communities and identify any gaps that require attention.

We anticipate being able to provide the public with a list of available community services early next week via the Council website.

Tararua District Council Services

Council provided an update on services on Wednesday 25 March. The details in this update are still current and can be found here

Councils customer service telephone lines remain open 24 hours on 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110. People can also email Council on info@tararuadc.govt.nz or complete a request via the website at www.tararuadc.govt.nz/home/report-it

Water Restrictions

Council would like to remind everyone that a Total Hosing Ban remains in place across the entire Tararua District at present. While it may be tempting to use time at home to wash vehicles and/or use a water blaster, these activities are still prohibited. The last thing we need during the current Level 4 Alert is an escalation of water shortages. Rural Water Deliveries

We understand that the current drought is causing significant stress for many in our rural communities. We’d like to remind rural households low on drinking water they can register their needs on the Council website: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/ruralwater

Everyone that registers will be contacted by telephone the same or next business day.

Who to contact and where to get information

You can keep up-to-date on the most accurate information on the COVID-19 website: www.covid19.govt.nz

If you are showing symptoms, call your GP before you visit or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

There is a free government helpline for COVID 19 questions on 0800 779 997 that is available from 8am-1am, 7 days a week.

If you are needing financial assistance or support for your business or household, contact Work and Income on 0800 559 009.

Anyone facing issues with accommodation should contact the Temporary Accommodation Service on 0508 754 163. Anyone experiencing anxiety or other mental health issues as a result of COVIS 19 is encouraged to contact the 1737 (phone or text) helpline number.

Please be patient and kind when calling through to these numbers, they will likely be experiencing a high volume of calls and it may take you a while to get through.

Together we can slow the spread

Let us unite against COVID-19 as a community and as a country. By following the measures above we can slow the spread of this virus.