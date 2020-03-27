Mobile Manaaki: Caring on the move in Tasman

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 19:06

Tasman District Police’s Mobile Manaaki team has been busy this week supporting the community as we all unite against Covid-19.

Led by Acting MÄori Responsiveness Manager Sergeant Andrea Williams, the team is mandated by all of Tasman’s nine iwi and has been working alongside iwi and health and social support providers across Tasman to provide support to the community and reduce the impact of the current situation.

Sergeant Steve Mariu and Senior Constable Peter Buzzard were in Tahunanui on Wednesday helping our partners at the Community Based Assessment Centre, providing advice and reassurance for those coming in for assessments.

And on Thursday they were in Blenheim helping partners to deliver food and essential items to those in the community who need a bit of help.

"We’re on hand to keep Tasman’s community up to date with the alert levels and what to do to unite against COVID-19," says Andrea.

"In the coming weeks we’ll be travelling around to check in on those who might need some extra help, including kaumÄtua and whÄnau living in hard to reach rural areas, many of whom do not have access to online information."

Steve and Peter will also be attending elderly flu vaccination sessions in Richmond over the coming weeks to support those delivering essential health services.

The sessions will have all proper distancing and hygiene precautions in place and Police will be on hand to provide reassurance and smiles throughout.

The Mobile Police Base is subject to a strict sterilisation protocol on return to its storage area before heading out again to help whÄnau in remote areas.

"This is a very unsettling time for all New Zealanders and we know things are stressful for many in our communities," says Andrea.

"The important thing is to stay calm, be compassionate and kind to one another, and have confidence that Police and our partners are here to help.

"Police will continue to deliver services and support calmly and compassionately, and Tasman District’s Mobile Manaaki team is one way we will continue to be there for New Zealanders.

"Our mission is to protect our communities and make New Zealand the safest country."