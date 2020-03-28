Mountain Bike Park a no-go area

Saturday, 28 March, 2020 - 13:18

Gisborne’s very popular Mountain Bike Park at the Whataupoko Reserve in Fox Street has been closed to align with national guidelines around keeping everyone safe during the Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown and mirroring the approach with others around the country.

While earlier people were encouraged to mountain bike, among other sports, that messaging has been changed to ensure the protection of first responders who may be called to assist after an accident.

Instead people are encouraged to keep exercise local - stay close to home and keep it solitary or with the people you live with.

"Help our emergency services by only doing safe activities," says Gisborne District Council Emergency Coordination Centre group controller Dave Wilson.

Earlier this week the Eastland Rescue Helicopter was called to help an injured surfer at Wainui Beach and later asked the community to please stay at home during the Level 4 lockdown - no surfing, fishing or horse riding. The Whataupoko Reserve is still open for walkers who live close by.

"For them to attend accidents like this exposes their crews, families and other healthcare people to the very dangers the lockdown has been put in place to prevent. Think about that," says Mr Wilson.

"Stay at home to save lives and protect our community from the spread of COVID-19."

For more information, head to www.covid19.govt.nz .