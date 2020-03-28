Covid-19: Changes to ambulance transportation procedure

Saturday, 28 March, 2020 - 12:12

Statement from St John Medical Director Dr Tony Smith

Processes around emergency ambulance transportation of patients to hospital have been updated during the nation’s response to COVID-19.

While St John understands that patients often like to have a support person accompany them on the ambulance journey, it is necessary to limit the number of people in emergency departments during the current COVID-19 pandemic response.

Ambulance officers across the country have been directed to only transport family members with patients in exceptional circumstances. This is to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to keep patient families and health workers safe.

There will be some exceptions on compassionate grounds, for example when a patient is gravely ill or when a child is being transported, however in these cases we will be asking that only one family member travels with the patient.

We understand that this initiative may be distressing for patients and families in an already stressful situation but appreciate the public’s help with keeping everyone safe.

Please respect our ambulance officers and treat them with kindness should you not be permitted to travel in the ambulance with a loved one. Ambulance officers are caring, non-judgemental professionals but must follow best clinical standards in order to reduce the impact of COVID-19.